OverSeer in Action: 2 Days of Live Performance Breakdown
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OverSeer in Action: 2 Days of Live Performance Breakdown

21 November 2024, 18:49
Theo Karam
Theo Karam
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I’m excited to share the results of OverSeer running live for 2 days! These screenshots showcase the metrics displayed in the EA panel and highlight the consistency and adaptability of the Expert Advisor.


Day 1: Starting Strong

The panel for Day 1 highlights the following key metrics:

  • Instruments: OverSeer was actively managing 14 instruments, utilizing its machine learning model to identify favorable market conditions.
  • PNL Status: The 1.06% profit reflects OverSeer’s precision in capturing market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.
  • Exposure: At 38.95%, this value shows how OverSeer allocates trades across multiple instruments, ensuring balanced and diversified exposure.
  • Daily Performance: OverSeer achieved a 1.01% gain on the day, aligning with its objective of gradual, consistent growth.

Screenshot:

DAY 1 SCREENSHOT


Day 2: Momentum Building

Day 2’s panel reflects OverSeer’s continued strong performance:

  • Instruments: Consistently managing 14 instruments, OverSeer maintains its diversified trading strategy.
  • PNL Status: The profit improved to 3.19%, demonstrating the EA’s ability to adapt and optimize trading decisions over time.
  • Exposure: Increased to 48.0%, as OverSeer actively identified more opportunities while staying within safe risk limits.
  • Daily Performance: A solid 3.08% gain, highlighting the EA’s potential for compounding returns.

Screenshot:

DAY 2 SCREENSHOT


Key Metrics Explained

The OverSeer panel provides essential insights into its trading activity:

  1. Instruments: Displays the total number of instruments actively monitored by the EA. OverSeer thrives on trading multiple indices, ensuring diversification and leveraging market conditions globally.

  2. PNL Status: The overall profit/loss percentage since the EA started running. This helps track OverSeer’s cumulative performance.

  3. Exposure: Represents the percentage of the account balance currently allocated to active trades. This ensures that OverSeer stays within risk limits while capturing opportunities.

  4. Daily, Weekly, Monthly Performance: These metrics display OverSeer’s profit percentages over different timeframes, helping you gauge its consistency and effectiveness.


What’s Next?

OverSeer’s first two days running live are a testament to its adaptability, disciplined risk management, and precision in trade execution. The journey doesn’t stop here—OverSeer is built to thrive in dynamic market conditions over the long term.

💬 Have questions or want to share your experience? Let me know in the comments!

🌟 Learn more about OverSeer and how it can transform your trading strategy: 


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