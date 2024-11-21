OverSeer in Action: 2 Days of Live Performance Breakdown

I’m excited to share the results of OverSeer running live for 2 days! These screenshots showcase the metrics displayed in the EA panel and highlight the consistency and adaptability of the Expert Advisor.
Day 1: Starting Strong
The panel for Day 1 highlights the following key metrics:
- Instruments: OverSeer was actively managing 14 instruments, utilizing its machine learning model to identify favorable market conditions.
- PNL Status: The 1.06% profit reflects OverSeer’s precision in capturing market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.
- Exposure: At 38.95%, this value shows how OverSeer allocates trades across multiple instruments, ensuring balanced and diversified exposure.
- Daily Performance: OverSeer achieved a 1.01% gain on the day, aligning with its objective of gradual, consistent growth.
Screenshot:
Day 2: Momentum Building
Day 2’s panel reflects OverSeer’s continued strong performance:
- Instruments: Consistently managing 14 instruments, OverSeer maintains its diversified trading strategy.
- PNL Status: The profit improved to 3.19%, demonstrating the EA’s ability to adapt and optimize trading decisions over time.
- Exposure: Increased to 48.0%, as OverSeer actively identified more opportunities while staying within safe risk limits.
- Daily Performance: A solid 3.08% gain, highlighting the EA’s potential for compounding returns.
Screenshot:
Key Metrics Explained
The OverSeer panel provides essential insights into its trading activity:
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Instruments: Displays the total number of instruments actively monitored by the EA. OverSeer thrives on trading multiple indices, ensuring diversification and leveraging market conditions globally.
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PNL Status: The overall profit/loss percentage since the EA started running. This helps track OverSeer’s cumulative performance.
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Exposure: Represents the percentage of the account balance currently allocated to active trades. This ensures that OverSeer stays within risk limits while capturing opportunities.
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Daily, Weekly, Monthly Performance: These metrics display OverSeer’s profit percentages over different timeframes, helping you gauge its consistency and effectiveness.
What’s Next?
OverSeer’s first two days running live are a testament to its adaptability, disciplined risk management, and precision in trade execution. The journey doesn’t stop here—OverSeer is built to thrive in dynamic market conditions over the long term.
💬 Have questions or want to share your experience? Let me know in the comments!
🌟 Learn more about OverSeer and how it can transform your trading strategy: