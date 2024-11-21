OverSeer in Action: 2 Days of Live Performance Breakdown

I’m excited to share the results of OverSeer running live for 2 days! These screenshots showcase the metrics displayed in the EA panel and highlight the consistency and adaptability of the Expert Advisor.





Day 1: Starting Strong

The panel for Day 1 highlights the following key metrics:

Instruments: OverSeer was actively managing 14 instruments , utilizing its machine learning model to identify favorable market conditions.

OverSeer was actively managing , utilizing its machine learning model to identify favorable market conditions. PNL Status: The 1.06% profit reflects OverSeer’s precision in capturing market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.

The reflects OverSeer’s precision in capturing market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk. Exposure: At 38.95% , this value shows how OverSeer allocates trades across multiple instruments, ensuring balanced and diversified exposure.

At , this value shows how OverSeer allocates trades across multiple instruments, ensuring balanced and diversified exposure. Daily Performance: OverSeer achieved a 1.01% gain on the day, aligning with its objective of gradual, consistent growth.

Screenshot:





Day 2: Momentum Building

Day 2’s panel reflects OverSeer’s continued strong performance:

Instruments: Consistently managing 14 instruments , OverSeer maintains its diversified trading strategy.

Consistently managing , OverSeer maintains its diversified trading strategy. PNL Status: The profit improved to 3.19% , demonstrating the EA’s ability to adapt and optimize trading decisions over time.

The profit improved to , demonstrating the EA’s ability to adapt and optimize trading decisions over time. Exposure: Increased to 48.0% , as OverSeer actively identified more opportunities while staying within safe risk limits.

Increased to , as OverSeer actively identified more opportunities while staying within safe risk limits. Daily Performance: A solid 3.08% gain, highlighting the EA’s potential for compounding returns.

Screenshot:







Key Metrics Explained

The OverSeer panel provides essential insights into its trading activity:

Instruments: Displays the total number of instruments actively monitored by the EA. OverSeer thrives on trading multiple indices, ensuring diversification and leveraging market conditions globally. PNL Status: The overall profit/loss percentage since the EA started running. This helps track OverSeer’s cumulative performance. Exposure: Represents the percentage of the account balance currently allocated to active trades. This ensures that OverSeer stays within risk limits while capturing opportunities. Daily, Weekly, Monthly Performance: These metrics display OverSeer’s profit percentages over different timeframes, helping you gauge its consistency and effectiveness.





What’s Next?

OverSeer’s first two days running live are a testament to its adaptability, disciplined risk management, and precision in trade execution. The journey doesn’t stop here—OverSeer is built to thrive in dynamic market conditions over the long term.

💬 Have questions or want to share your experience? Let me know in the comments!

🌟 Learn more about OverSeer and how it can transform your trading strategy:



