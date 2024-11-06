Can't copylot, Is the software defective? I bought it on MQL5

Nhut Anh Phan #

My account receives signals from mql5, so I can't continue copying. I turned it on and couldn't copy it. Please help me !!!



Why are signals not copied?

Why can’t I copy a signal with a subscription?

Copylot no longer works with MQL5 signal trading. When I enable a subscription to a real-time signal. It doesn’t work and starts copying.

When I disable a subscription to a real-time signal, it works again.

Dear User,

MetaQuotes has officially announced that in the latest versions of the MetaTrader terminal, the ability to use any Expert Advisors, copiers, or duplicators on accounts subscribed to the Signals service will be disabled.

For more details, please refer to the official response from the Administrator here: MetaQuotes Forum.

As a result, it is no longer possible to copy accounts that have an active subscription to the Signals service.