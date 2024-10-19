Alphabet EA is now on the front page of MQL5 Market!

Friends, I have some great news! Our trading advisor, Alphabet EA, has made it to the front page of the largest automated trading application store, MQL5 Market! This is an important milestone for our project and a clear sign that the product is highly valued among traders. To celebrate, I’m announcing a 30% discount, available for a limited time. So, if you’ve been searching for a reliable and profitable trading advisor, now is the perfect time to join in!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ MT4 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108004

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108005

✅ Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/delmare/seller





As many of you know, Alphabet EA is a powerful algorithmic advisor that consistently delivers high results in both real trading and testing. Our team has invested a lot of time and effort into its development, and this achievement proves that we are on the right path.

Why should you pay attention to Alphabet EA?

Long-term profitability: Proven on real accounts and backed by 10 years of testing results.

High efficiency: Over the past 3 years, the advisor has shown more than 200% capital growth with a low drawdown of just 10.9% .

Reliability: Testing results closely match real trading, demonstrating the stability of the algorithm.

Automated trading: No need to monitor the markets — the algorithm handles everything for you.

Easy to use: Even beginner traders can easily set up and launch the advisor on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Results of Alphabet EA testing over the last 10 years

To emphasize the reliability and long-term potential of Alphabet EA, we’ve conducted testing on historical data over the past 10 years. The results are impressive:

Net profit: $6,298,973.0

$6,298,973.0 Maximum drawdown: 36.32%

36.32% Number of trades: 3,703

3,703 Profit Factor: 4.03

4.03 Profitable trades: 76.02%



The performance graph shows a steady capital growth over all these years. Over the past decade, Alphabet EA has proven its ability to withstand various market conditions while remaining profitable, even during periods of volatility.

How to get Alphabet EA?

Simply visit the advisor's page on MQL5 Market, where you can review its features, read feedback from other traders, and start using it to automate your trading.

Thank you for your support, and I’ll see you at the top of successful trades with Alphabet EA!

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