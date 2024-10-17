AI QUEEN EA's Back Test and Analysis
Trading Systems

AI QUEEN EA's Back Test and Analysis

17 October 2024, 12:35
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
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Before purchasing AI QUEEN EA, it's essential to evaluate its back test results to understand its trading performance. 

This Expert Advisor is meticulously designed with a disciplined approach to trading, incorporating very tight stop losses to minimize risks and prevent significant drawdowns. 

By avoiding overtrading, AI QUEEN EA maintains a strategic and measured trading pace, ensuring it doesn't take unnecessary risks.

The EA is specifically engineered to handle high market fluctuations and news-related volatility without compromising on performance. 

Its robust algorithm adapts to changing market conditions, providing steady results and reliable risk management. 

Checking the back test results will give you a clear picture of how it performs under various market scenarios, allowing you to make an informed decision.



Experience a 5-year backtest showcasing outstanding results with minimal drawdown.


Activate the compounding function to explore remarkable results with minimal drawdown. 

Discover our detailed 5-year backtest results here

5 Year Backtest Result










Here are the optimal settings showcasing the best results over a 5-year period, featuring an impressively low drawdown.

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