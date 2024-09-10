Inputs description & explanation of settings for RTR No Hard Stop Losses

Magic Number 123456 Expert Advisor unique ID, each time you load it on a chart give it a new 6-7 digit number

Enter Symbols USDJPY|XAUUSD|SP500|COST|META To enter multiple symbols, separate by typing a '|' after your symbol, you don't need to put it after the last symbol. Enter "CURRENT" if you want the symbol the EA is currently on . Or Type a single symbol .

TimeFrames





Two TF Mode false|true|true|true|false 'true' for Two timeframe mode or 'false' Three timeframe mode . On Two timeframe mode middle timeframe is ignored .

Highest TF W1|H8|H8|D1|H4 Highest chart that references the trend

Middle TF H4|H4|H1|H2|H4 Middle timeframe, is for the pullback (not in Two timeframe mode)

Lowest TF H1|M30|M5|M5|M15 Lowest time frame this is the execution timeframe where SL and TP is calculated .

Trailing Stop 3.0|4.0|3.0|4.0|4.0 standard deviation of trailing stop on Highest Timeframe

Take Profit Multiplier





Profit Threshold 20|30|18|12|12 Profit level is a multiplier of Stop Loss, there is also a higher timeframe trailing stop .

sltp_multiplier 1.0 When the trade goes against mental stop loss, it creates a take profit level a multiplier of the difference of the entry price and mental stop loss

Direction





Direction: Both/Long/Short Long|Both|Short|Long|Long



Spread Filter





Max Spread 0|0|0|0|0 If you type in a number higher than 0 then no trades will be executed if the spread displayed in MarketWatch window is higher than the number set.

Entry deviation (multiplier of spread) 3|3|3|3|3 Maximum slippage allowed the number is multiplier of current spread .

Order Type





MARKET/LIMIT order MARKET|MARKET|MARKET|

MARKET|MARKET



Risk Management MODE





Risk_Management Normal Normal - example if risk % is set to 1, each trade will be risking 1% of account balance. Prop Firm Mode, will try and never hit Prop Firm maximum Drawdown equity, which the user sets. Backtest Prop mode must only be used in backtesting .

Prop Firm Max DrawDown 9000 Does not apply to Normal Mode, Prop Firm Live and Backtest mode this applies to .

Lot Sizes





Fixed Lot Size 0 i.e 1.40 lots, for every trade, set all others to 0, if using this mode.

Risk % 0.2 i.e Risk % is not percentage of account balance, because we have no hard stops .

Fixed Dollar Amount 0 i.e 110 = Risk $110 dollars per trade, set all others to 0, if using this mode.

Custom Trade Comment





custom comment

i.e "Williams Safe mode trades"

Limit order Settings





limit offset 1.0 Only works if LIMIT is selected, offset is a multiplier of the spread, so a buy limit will be executed at current price minus the spread .

expiry_hours 120 Only works if LIMIT is selected, how many hours you want limit orders to go unexecuted .

Day of Week Filter true enter true or false. 'false' if you don' want EA to open trades on a given day

Hour of Day Filter





Start Hour 0000 Self explanatory

Last Hour 2300 Self explanatory