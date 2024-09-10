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Inputs description & explanation of settings for RTR No Hard Stop Losses
View this table in landscape mode if using a phone .
|Inputs
|Default
|Description
|Magic Number
|123456
|Expert Advisor unique ID, each time you load it on a chart give it a new 6-7 digit number
|Enter Symbols
|USDJPY|XAUUSD|SP500|COST|META
|To enter multiple symbols, separate by typing a '|' after your symbol, you don't need to put it after the last symbol. Enter "CURRENT" if you want the symbol the EA is currently on . Or Type a single symbol .
|TimeFrames
|Two TF Mode
|false|true|true|true|false
|'true' for Two timeframe mode or 'false' Three timeframe mode . On Two timeframe mode middle timeframe is ignored .
|Highest TF
|W1|H8|H8|D1|H4
|Highest chart that references the trend
|Middle TF
|H4|H4|H1|H2|H4
|Middle timeframe, is for the pullback (not in Two timeframe mode)
|Lowest TF
|H1|M30|M5|M5|M15
|Lowest time frame this is the execution timeframe where SL and TP is calculated .
|Trailing Stop
|3.0|4.0|3.0|4.0|4.0
|standard deviation of trailing stop on Highest Timeframe
|Take Profit Multiplier
|Profit Threshold
|20|30|18|12|12
|Profit level is a multiplier of Stop Loss, there is also a higher timeframe trailing stop .
|sltp_multiplier
|1.0
|When the trade goes against mental stop loss, it creates a take profit level a multiplier of the difference of the entry price and mental stop loss
|Direction
|Direction: Both/Long/Short
|Long|Both|Short|Long|Long
|Spread Filter
|Max Spread
|0|0|0|0|0
|If you type in a number higher than 0 then no trades will be executed if the spread displayed in MarketWatch window is higher than the number set.
|Entry deviation (multiplier of spread)
|3|3|3|3|3
|Maximum slippage allowed the number is multiplier of current spread .
|Order Type
|MARKET/LIMIT order
|MARKET|MARKET|MARKET|
MARKET|MARKET
|Risk Management MODE
|Risk_Management
|Normal
|Normal - example if risk % is set to 1, each trade will be risking 1% of account balance. Prop Firm Mode, will try and never hit Prop Firm maximum Drawdown equity, which the user sets. Backtest Prop mode must only be used in backtesting .
|Prop Firm Max DrawDown
|9000
|Does not apply to Normal Mode, Prop Firm Live and Backtest mode this applies to .
|Lot Sizes
|Fixed Lot Size
|0
|i.e 1.40 lots, for every trade, set all others to 0, if using this mode.
|Risk %
|0.2
|i.e Risk % is not percentage of account balance, because we have no hard stops .
|Fixed Dollar Amount
|0
|i.e 110 = Risk $110 dollars per trade, set all others to 0, if using this mode.
|Custom Trade Comment
|custom comment
|i.e "Williams Safe mode trades"
|Limit order Settings
|limit offset
|1.0
|Only works if LIMIT is selected, offset is a multiplier of the spread, so a buy limit will be executed at current price minus the spread .
|expiry_hours
|120
|Only works if LIMIT is selected, how many hours you want limit orders to go unexecuted .
|Day of Week Filter
|true
|enter true or false. 'false' if you don' want EA to open trades on a given day
|Hour of Day Filter
|Start Hour
|0000
|Self explanatory
|Last Hour
|2300
|Self explanatory