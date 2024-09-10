All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.20%, setting 10 September 2024, 12:07 Philip Kym Sang Nelson 0 163 RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.20% Every Broker Tick, 5ms delay Portfolio : $USDJPY, $XAUUSD, #SP500, $COST, $META . Source To add comments, please log in or register Bitcoin Breaks Above $80,000: The Crypto Market Is Back in Motion Analytics & Forecasts 8 0 Trend Reader Indicator Trading Systems 12 0 How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 11 0 The Lot Size Math Most Traders Skip Trading Systems 13 0 Gold Beast MT5 EA - Backtest Results Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 The Physics of XAU/USD Price Movement Trading Systems 22 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 20 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 15 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 21 0 747 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 105 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB