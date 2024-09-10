RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.20%, setting
Analytics & Forecasts

RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.20%, setting

10 September 2024, 12:07
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Philip Kym Sang Nelson
0
163

RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.20%

product

Every Broker Tick, 5ms delay

Portfolio : $USDJPY, $XAUUSD, #SP500, $COST, $META .