RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.10%, setting
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RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.10%, setting

10 September 2024, 12:07
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Philip Kym Sang Nelson
0
229

RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.10%, setting 

product

Every Broker Tick, 5ms delay

Portfolio : $USDJPY, $XAUUSD, #SP500, $COST, $META .