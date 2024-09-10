All Blogs / My Trading / Statistics All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Statistics RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.10%, setting 10 September 2024, 12:07 Philip Kym Sang Nelson 0 229 RTR No Hard Stops EA - back test, risk = 0.10%, setting Every Broker Tick, 5ms delay Portfolio : $USDJPY, $XAUUSD, #SP500, $COST, $META . To add comments, please log in or register How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 11 0 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 25 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 36 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 43 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 33 0 How to run my EA My Trading 33 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 47 0 1 I Published the 17-Trade XAUUSD M5 Test on 22 August. Today, the Setup Appeared Again in Real Time. Trading Strategies 44 0 1 Eight Days Of This Kind Of Price Left Trading Strategies 34 0 1 747 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 105 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB