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How to Get Free Lock Recovery:
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Request Verification:
- Post a request in the Gold Hype comment section to verify your status.
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Private Message Delivery:
- After verifying your request, I will send the Lock Recovery file to you via Private Message.
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Provide Your Account Name:
- Share the account name (Case sensitive) that you use with your preferred broker. This is necessary to generate the key code for activating Lock Recovery. Please note: You only need to send the account name, not the password, and ensure it’s your own account name.
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Receive Your Key Code:
- I will then send you the key code after one week from the date of purchase to ensure there are no cancellations, which will look something like this: V0VMVFJBREUgSUQgNzg3Njky . This code is used to activate Lock Recovery.
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Activate Lock Recovery:
- Enter the provided key code into the Lock Recovery input parameter to activate it.
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Important Notes:
- The Lock Recovery key code can be used with any broker, as long as it's associated with your account name.
- Make sure to keep your key code safe for future use.