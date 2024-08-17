How To Get Free Lock Recovery
My Trading

How To Get Free Lock Recovery

17 August 2024, 13:23
Sugianto
Sugianto
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How to Get Free Lock Recovery:

  1. Request Verification:

    • Post a request in the Gold Hype comment section to verify your status.

  2. Private Message Delivery:

    • After verifying your request, I will send the Lock Recovery file to you via Private Message.

  3. Provide Your Account Name:

    • Share the account name (Case sensitive) that you use with your preferred broker. This is necessary to generate the key code for activating Lock Recovery. Please note: You only need to send the account name, not the password, and ensure it’s your own account name.
    • account name

  4. Receive Your Key Code:

    • I will then send you the key code after one week from the date of purchase to ensure there are no cancellations, which will look something like this: V0VMVFJBREUgSUQgNzg3Njky . This code is used to activate Lock Recovery.

  5. Activate Lock Recovery:

    • Enter the provided key code into the Lock Recovery input parameter to activate it.
    • key code

Important Notes:

  • The Lock Recovery key code can be used with any broker, as long as it's associated with your account name.
  • Make sure to keep your key code safe for future use.