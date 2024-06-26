How to protect your Prop Firm account from being blocked if you use the Prop GT Expert Advisor

Most traders are looking for an Expert Advisor that they can use on their Prop Firm accounts. This approach is a great solution for traders who do not have a large deposit, so Prop Firms are a great way to start trading. As you know, many Prop Firms have quite strict rules. It's not even about passing the Challenges, it's about how to avoid getting your account blocked. Many traders are worried about possible blocking of their accounts for copying trades. To minimize the risks and ensure compliance with the rules of Prop Firms, it is important to properly configure the parameters of the Prop GT Expert Advisor. In order to ensure that your account is not blocked, special settings have been developed in the Expert Advisor. In this article we will look at how the Magic Number and Order Comment settings can help with this.

I would also like to note that Magic Number and Order Comment settings do not affect the trading results in any way



Setting up Magic Number



Magic Number is a unique numeric identifier that you can assign to each trade operation performed with the Prop GT Expert Advisor. Assigning a unique Magic Number to each trade allows the trading platform or EA to distinguish between trades executed by different trading systems or manual intervention by the trader. This is especially useful in Prop Firm accounts where traders often use multiple strategies or trading robots simultaneously.

The use of unique Magic Numbers provides clear differentiation between all active and closed positions. In the context of Prop Firm accounts, where transparency and reporting requirements are particularly high, a properly configured Magic Number can provide additional evidence that a trader is not only following established rules, but also employing strategies aimed at sustainable and verifiable growth.

In conclusion, using a unique Magic Number for each trade made with the Prop GT Expert Advisor is a key element in maintaining order and discipline in your trading account. This is especially important for traders working with Prop Firms where compliance requirements are strict. When each trade of an EA has its own unique Magic Number, it clearly demonstrates that trades are not copied and are executed independently. Thus, proper use of this tool greatly reduces the risk of your account being blocked for allegedly copying trades. This ensures the security and continuity of your trading operations, maintaining the trust of brokers and regulators.



Setting up Order Comment



The Order Comment setting in the Prop GT Expert Advisor provides an additional level of transparency and customization for each trade executed through the system. This feature allows traders to insert specific comments into each order, which can be extremely useful for confirming the uniqueness of trade actions. The comments may contain references to the trading strategy used in the trade, special codes or descriptions that clearly indicate the independence of the operations performed.

In the context of working with Prop Firms, where it is important to strictly follow the rules and regulations to avoid any suspicion of manipulation or illegal copying of trades, the Order Comment setting becomes not just a convenient option, but a necessary tool to protect your account.

Also, the use of order comments can play a key role in auditing and verifying trades when there are disputes or requests for clarification of certain trades from the broker or regulatory bodies. This adds an additional layer of reporting and tracking that can help protect the trader from potential accusations of violating the terms and conditions or using unfair trading techniques.

In the end, proper use of the Order Comment feature increases the level of trust between trader, broker and Prop Firm, and promotes a transparent and structured trading environment where every trade can be accurately identified and verified.

While using the Prop GT Expert Advisor on Prop Firm accounts, it is necessary to set up Magic Number and Order Comment to protect your account from possible suspicions of improper trading. These measures will not only help you avoid blocking your account, but will also allow you to feel more confident knowing that your trading is compliant. Users who install Magic Number and Order Comment have passed the Prop Firm's Challenge without any problems, each of you can do the same!













You can also join our community of traders in Telegram chat @prop_ea, where you can see the results of users who are already using the EA, get support on Prop GT related issues and be the first to know about new updates.



