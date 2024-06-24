Catching the Big Gold Fish

Intro

Once a week, there is a major move on the Gold market that

we might anticipate to make most profits.

These however are difficult to catch. Usually, we get stopped out or just miss the timing.





Solution

In this video I will show you how I configured BFG9000

in order to catch larger moves with ease.

The default configuration is designed to catch short term profits. When we place a sell, and the price goes a loooong way down, BFG takes the profit but it feels like we left a lot of money on the table.





Since the version 1.20 it is now possible to let the trade run and run until the ultimate profit target is hit.

We can ask BFG to keep the trade running as long as there is only ONE position opened. In case BFG has to open a second position, it assumes that our big-trade entry was not a success. Then BFG continues to manage the trade as usually targeting short term profits.









I simply set the “First TP factor” to a larger value like 5 and use the Executor every time the price shows signs of reversal on H4 timeframe.





See how it plays out in this video.









If you liked it, I guess you will also like the free report about how to make trading so stable you will question the meaning of making money.







