DAYTRADEMONKEY Forex trading system

DAYTRADEMONKEY TRADING SYSTEM

The system is made of 3 parts:

1. Supply demand zones

2. Hypertrend

3:Easytrade

1: Supply demand will draw you the support and resictance zones automaticly and alert you to any zone interaction you have choosen.

2: Hypertrend will color the candles according to the actual trend to see the market with a blink of an eye!

3: Easytrade indicator is a multitimeframe and multicurrency alert indicator which will alert you on all pairs and timeframes you are interested in!

BONUS: Trade assistant EA which let you control your trades on 1 chart , with automatic stoploss and take profit added to the chart according to your risk settings!

This is how it looks! :

With the system you will be able to make your trading easier and even trade on the go with the miltitimeframe multicurrency alerts recieved on your phone!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller













