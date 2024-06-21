🛡 How does Prop Gt manage risk? 🛡

One of the most important qualities for achieving consistent profits in trading is risk management. Most traders think about profit in the first place, forgetting that to make money from trading you need to be able to save your deposit.

Prop GT specifically has risk control settings. The advantage of daily drawdown and maximum drawdown control settings is not only that they are suitable for trading on Prop Firm accounts, but also that when the drawdown approaches a critical value, the EA will close all trades automatically. In addition, the EA will not open trades on that day, which is exactly the kind of disciplined approach that many traders lack.

You can set your own acceptable drawdown size or use the default settings. Either way, you can be sure that the Expert Advisor will not allow you to exceed the values you set.

You can install the EA by clicking the link







