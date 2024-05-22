Gold m1 trading New York session 2024.05.22
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Gold m1 trading New York session 2024.05.22

22 May 2024, 19:11
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
355

Today's New York session on XAUUSD M1 chart!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller





#gold, forex