💹Prop GT is the key to successful trading on Prop Firm accounts💹

According to statistics, only 3% of traders are able to complete the Prop Firms Challenge, and even fewer are able to keep their accounts afterwards. The business model of Prop Firms is built in such a way that they, in most cases, make money from traders. One of the main reasons why traders lose their accounts is the inability to follow their system and allow more drawdowns than they can afford. In Prop Firm accounts, this is a critical mistake.

Prop GT Expert Advisor has made 44 trades on FTMO account last month, and 42 of them closed with profit. This demonstrates the stability and systematic nature of the EA. As for drawdown control, the EA has settings that allow you to control the drawdown per trade and daily drawdown which will help you save your account and make profit.

The trading strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on the breakdown of support and resistance levels. Together with a high-performance trailing stop module the strategy shows minimal account drawdown. All these advantages of the Prop GT Expert Advisor allow you to pass any Challenges of Prop Firms without any problems. If you want to start earning on Prop Firms accounts, trust your trading to Prop GT!

You can start using the Expert Advisor by clicking on the link







