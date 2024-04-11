Passed the FTMO challenge with the Easytrade indicator and supply demand .
Trading Strategies

Passed the FTMO challenge with the Easytrade indicator and supply demand .

11 April 2024, 13:22
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
264

Finally passe the challenge. Disciplant payes out . Stick to your rules!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

#easytrade