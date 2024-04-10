Big Player Candles... Know when the game is changing... FREE Indicator!





If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors...



It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator...









If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





GET YOUR INDICATOR FREE HERE...





Live Long and Prosper!

;)