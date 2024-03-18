



NOW AVAILABLE AT DANETRADES.COM





GETTING STARTED - LOGIN

Before getting started you will need





the server name of your MatchTrader account. You can locate this by looking at the web address.In the example below it is https://mt.match-trade.com











Once you have this, go to MetaTrader Terminal and go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Add this url to Allow WebRequests for listed URL in the format Https://ServerName





















Then copy and paste your Email, Password and Server

















HOW TO COPY MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS - SAME LOGIN For accounts under the same login. Simply tick the accounts you want to copy Please note for every account that is copied, a small second delay will be introduced. This is due to Rate Limits set by MatchTrader.





HOW TO COPY MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS - SEPERATE LOGINS

To copy to multiple accounts in seperate logins from Metatrader to MatchTrader follow the instructions

For each account you want to copy to load a new chart (any) and load the MetaTrader to MatchTrader EA Configure each EA with the login of the account you want to copy Give each EA a unique magic number in the EA inputs Load the EA









SAVE & LOAD SYMBOL MAPS

If you need to make a change to the symbol map and want to save it please follow the instructions below





Make changes to the symbol(s) you wish to have a custom map Click on Save/Load Map Give the symbol map a saved name and click save To load a map go the the load file drop down menu and select the symbol map Click load to load the selected map













Connection Tab















Enter your email for your MatchTrader Account Enter your password for your MatchTrader Account Enter the server name for your MatchTrader Account Login to the account Logout of the account Once you have logged in your MatchTrader Account the first column shows the account name and the second the balance Displayed the login status



Configuration - General Tab











Fixed Lots - If you want every trade to be copied using a fixed lot then check this option Lot multiplier - If a Lot multiplier is set to 1 this means the lot size will be copied exactly how it is in the MT5 Account. If this is set to 0.5 then lot size will be half of the MT5 Account. If it is set to 2 then lot size will be double the MT5 Account. If you have a 10k MT5 account and you are copying to a 1k MatchTrader account, this is 10x smaller. So lot multiplier should be set to 0.1 to keep the same risk. Risk Factor - This is set by default. Relative risk from Master to Slave. Assuming a Risk Factor of 1 and you use 1% risk on a Master of 100k, it will be adjusted to be 1% risk on a 50k Slave (or any amount). Using a Risk Factor of 2 the risk would be double on the Slave account. U sing a Risk factor of 0.5 and the risk will be halved on the Slave. Max Daily Loss - Includes closed trades and running open trades and can be set in % of account or Monetary value ($). Once this loss has been reached for the day all trades will be closed. No more trades will be copied to MatchTrader. Max Daily Loss is reset at the end of the trading day and is tied to broker time. Max Daily Loss - Includes closed trades and running open trades and can be set in % of account or Monetary value ($) . Once this profit has been reached for the day all trades will be closed. No more trades will be copied to MatchTrader. Max Daily Profit is reset at the end of the trading day and is tied to broker time. Signal Delay - Add a delay to your signals in Milliseconds (ms) If the lotsize being copied is less than the brokers minimum then automatically round the lot size up to the broker minimum Enable relative pricing. This will automatically adjust the price for the difference in broker feeds



Configuration - Symbol Tab It is highly recommended you include this in a set file if your broker has symbols with Prefix and Suffix. Enter these in the EA's inputs before startup so when you log in the symbols map correctly right away











Symbols that exist in your Market Watch List in MetaTrader. You need to add the symbols you want copied into your market watch list. If you add new symbols while the EA is running you will need to click Update Symbols to refresh Symbols that exist on the MatchTrader platform. Sometimes there are more than one entry for the symbol in MatchTrader . If that is the case double click on the symbol name to get a drop down box. You can change the symbol if it appears in the list. MT5 Prefix - If your MT5 brokers symbols use a Prefix such as cGBPUSD then you will need to enter 'c' in the Prefix. Then click Update symbols to map them. Prefix must be added exactly as it appears in your broker MT5 Suffix - If your MT5 brokers symbols use a Suffix such as GBPUSD.i then you will need to enter '.i' in the Suffix. Then click Update symbols to map them. Suffix must be added exactly as it appears in your broker Refresh Symbol List - Updates the symbol list according to your Market Watch and your Symbol Prefix and Suffix Opens window to save and load symbol maps

Configuration - Filters





Include Magic - If this is enabled only Trades with these Magic Numbers will be copied. Everything else will be ignored. To add more than one use a comma to separate them e.g 12345,223344,333444 Exclude Magic - If this is enabled Trades with Magic Numbers matching one in this list will be ignored. Everything else will be copied. To add more than one use a comma to separate them e.g 12345,223344,333444 Include Symbol - If this is enabled only Trades matching these Symbols will be copied. Everything else will be ignored. To add more than one use a comma to separate them e.g GBPUSD,EURUSD,US30 Exclude Symbol - If this is enabled Trades matching these Symbols in the list will be ignored . Everything else will be copied. To add more than one use a comma to separate them e.g GBPUSD,EURUSD,US30 Copy Buys - Enable to copy buy trades Copy Sells - Enable to copy sell trades Copy Pendings - Enable to copy pending orders Copy SL - Enable to copy the SL of all trades. If unchecked, all SL will be 0 Copy TP - Enable to copy the TP of all trades. If unchecked all TP will be 0 Ignore Trades With No SL - If Enabled then any trade that does not have a SL (Set to 0) will NOT be copied I gnore Trades With No TP - If Enabled then any trade that does not have a TP (Set to 0) will NOT be copied Reverse Copy - Reverses the trades. Buys To Sells, Sells To Buys. Buy Limit To Sell Stop, Buy Stop To Sell Limit, Sell Limit To Buy Stop, Sell Stop To Buy Limit. Warning: If you reverse copy trades and then turn it off or vice versa, the trades being copied will no longer be managed!

Configuration - Time Tab



Trade On Monday - If enabled trades will be copied on Monday Trade On Tuesday - If enabled trades will be copied on Tuesday Trade On Wednesday - If enabled trades will be copied on Wednesday Trade On Thursday - If enabled trades will be copied on Thursday Trade On Friday - If enabled trades will be copied on Friday Trade On Saturday - If enabled trades will be copied on Saturday Trade On Sunday - If enabled trades will be copied on Sunday Use Time Filter - If enabled then only trades taken between the Start Hour and End Hour will be copied Trading Start Hour - Define the start hour for trades to be copied Trading End Hour - Define the end hour for trades to be copied





