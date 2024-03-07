One of the key features of Prototype is the ability to set the trading levels. You can use fixed or relative levels. Fixed levels are set in points from the current price. Relative levels are set in percentage from the current price. You can use fixed or relative levels to set the entry, exit, and stop levels for your orders.

To use Prototype, you need to have minimal knowledge of the mql language to add the necessary indicators and conditions to the code of the expert advisor. Prototype has all the necessary checks for verifying the code in the MQL market. You can find more information about Prototype and its parameters on the MQL market website.

Prototype is designed to help you trade more effectively and efficiently, by providing you with a flexible and customizable tool that can fit any trading style and strategy. You can use Prototype to test and optimize your trading ideas, or to automate your trading decisions. Prototype is compatible with any currency pair and any time frame. You can also use it with other indicators and expert advisors.

If you are looking for a versatile and powerful tool to trade on the forex market with any trading strategy you want, you might want to check out Prototype. Prototype is a trading solution that can be used as a universal template for applying different trading strategies. You can customize Prototype according to your needs, risk appetite, and market situation.

The Prototype is not just a trading advisor, successfully backtested on quotes since 2010, but a universal tool for creating almost any trading strategies.

Another feature of Prototype is the ability to choose the order size. You can use fixed, balance-based, or risk-based methods. The fixed method allows you to set a constant order size in lots, regardless of the market movement. The balance-based method calculates the order size based on the percentage of the balance you want to use per trade. The risk-based method determines the order size based on the percentage of the balance you are ready to risk per trade.

You can also choose the method of calculating the order size for multiple orders. You can use arithmetic or geometric progression. Arithmetic progression adds a constant value to the order size for each subsequent order. Geometric progression multiplies the order size by a constant factor for each subsequent order. You can use arithmetic or geometric progression to increase or decrease the order size for multiple orders.

You can also choose how to enter and exit the market. You can use market or pending orders. Market orders are executed instantly at the current market price. Pending orders are placed at a specified price and are executed when the market reaches that price. You can use pending orders to enter the market at a more advantageous price or to avoid entering the market during high volatility.

You can also choose how to manage your orders. You can manage each order individually or control the whole basket of orders as a single entity. You can use physical or virtual levels for stop loss and take profit. Physical levels are placed on the server and are visible to the broker. Virtual levels are stored on the local computer and are invisible to the broker. You can use physical or virtual levels to protect your orders from slippage or manipulation.

You can also set the balance control to limit the maximum drawdown or the maximum number of orders. You can also customize the levels for each order and/or the entire basket, such as take profit, stop loss, breakeven, and trailing stop. These levels can be modified manually or automatically based on the market conditions.

You can also choose how to close your orders. You can partially close orders to secure profits or reduce losses. You can access a dialog window that shows the statistics of your trading performance and the buttons to close all orders or only the profitable or the losing ones. You can also visualize your trades and trading levels on the chart with arrows and lines that indicate the entry and exit points, the order size, and the profit or loss.

Prototype is a must-have for any forex trader who wants to have more control and flexibility over their trading activities. With Prototype, you can trade with confidence and convenience, and achieve your trading goals.