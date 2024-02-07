Bitcoin Wizard, Brokers Spread Comparison

BTC spreads that exceed 1200 points will cause profits to get smaller and losses to get bigger

Bitcoin Wizard is a scalping type Expert advisor so differences in spread between brokers will greatly affect its performance.So it is very important to get a forex broker with competitive spreads to get optimal results.

You can get a broker with attractive spreads through recommendations at the following website.

New rule Section IV.3 of the Market Rules. According to the update, products must not use links or images of awards, certificates or testimonials related to any trading achievements from brokers or other third-party companies.

If you want a list of brokers with low spreads, please contact me via Private Message