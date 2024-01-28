Differences between Gold Wizard, Golden Shine and Leap of Faith GOLD

0
694
Hi, hope you have a good start this year.
Currently I have 3 new EAs that I have just launched.
Leap of faith GOLD, Gold Wizard and Golden Shine, all EA One Shot types, no grid and no martingale. The 3 EAs have almost the same way of working, namely using pending stops at high and low, the difference is in RR.
Leap of Faith Gold has a better RR than Gold Wizard. Gold Wizard has a wide stoploss but has higher winning trades. While the best RR is Golden Shine, Golden Shine is a scalper type, with small takeprofit and small stoploss.
If you want an EA with a reasonable RR you should choose Golden Shine, Leap Of Faith Gold as the second choice and Gold Wizard as the third choice.
But if you want an EA with a high winning trade rate, I highly recommend Gold Wizard, with a note not to use a Start deposit that is too high. My advice is if you have 1000$, only use 1/10 or 100$ and use 20% risk for maximum result.
Gold Wizard and Golden Shine rely heavily on accounts with low spreads such as ECN accounts or Raw accounts, and if you can't find a broker that has an ECN account or you prefer to use a standard account, then I highly recommend Leap of Faith GOLD, but if you can find a broker that has an ECN account, it will be better.
|ICM test account: myfxbook.com/members/sugifx168/bitcoin-wizard/10706824
For more detail, click this link :Golden Shine MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111996
Golden Shine MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111997
Leap of Faith GOLD MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109064
Leap of Faith GOLD MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110842
Gold Wizard : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109518
My other post about how to choose the right forex broker https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755653