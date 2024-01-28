Differences between Gold Wizard, Golden Shine and Leap of Faith GOLD

Hi, hope you have a good start this year.





Currently I have 3 new EAs that I have just launched.

Leap of faith GOLD, Gold Wizard and Golden Shine, all EA One Shot types, no grid and no martingale. The 3 EAs have almost the same way of working, namely using pending stops at high and low, the difference is in RR.





Leap of Faith Gold has a better RR than Gold Wizard. Gold Wizard has a wide stoploss but has higher winning trades. While the best RR is Golden Shine, Golden Shine is a scalper type, with small takeprofit and small stoploss.





If you want an EA with a reasonable RR you should choose Golden Shine, Leap Of Faith Gold as the second choice and Gold Wizard as the third choice.





But if you want an EA with a high winning trade rate, I highly recommend Gold Wizard, with a note not to use a Start deposit that is too high. My advice is if you have 1000$, only use 1/10 or 100$ and use 20% risk for maximum result.





Gold Wizard and Golden Shine rely heavily on accounts with low spreads such as ECN accounts or Raw accounts, and if you can't find a broker that has an ECN account or you prefer to use a standard account, then I highly recommend Leap of Faith GOLD, but if you can find a broker that has an ECN account, it will be better.

ICM test account: myfxbook.com/members/sugifx168/bitcoin-wizard/10706824 For more detail, click this link : Golden Shine MT5 :

Golden Shine MT4 :

Leap of Faith GOLD MT5 :

Leap of Faith GOLD MT4 :

Gold Wizard :

Golden Shine MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111996 Golden Shine MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111997 Leap of Faith GOLD MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109064 Leap of Faith GOLD MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110842 Gold Wizard : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109518

My other post about how to choose the right forex broker https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755653