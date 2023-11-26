Dear users, I am excited to introduce my new expert advisor, Dax JX Pro EA. It leverages the Donchian Channel, but in a more refined form. After analyzing numerous parameters and settings of this indicator, I have crafted my own version, which, in turn, sets records in terms of performance. This innovative approach aims to elevate your trading experience and deliver exceptional results.

What are Donchian Channels

Donchian Channels is a technical indicator developed by Richard Donchian, a pioneer in futures trading.

Donchian channel indicator for measuring market volatility. Donchian Channels is a useful indicator for measuring volatility in the market. Volatility measures the speed at which a security / stock moves. A volatile security / stock is something that captures rapid fluctuations in price. A non-volatile or stable security / stock records moderate price fluctuations.

Donchian channels contract when volatility is low and expand when volatility increases.

During periods of low volatility, Donchian channels are narrow

During periods of high volatility, Donchian channels widen sharply.









Donchian Trend System - dynamic support and resistance

Donchian Channels are a great indicator for identifying dynamic support and resistance levels during market trends. Most support and resistance levels such as market highs and lows, pivot points, round numbers, etc. are static levels. Donchian channels offer traders dynamic areas of support and resistance because they are constantly changing depending on recent price movement.

In a sideways market, when there is no clear trend on the chart, Donchian channels provide excellent support and resistance because most traders believe that there is a high probability that prices will remain in Donchian channels.





A clear example of the work of the Donchian Channel.





The indicator has the following advantages:





1. It shows the presence or absence of a trend, as well as its strength.

2. Donchian channel signals have no lag.

3. With its help, you can determine the stage of trend development. If it is final, then even on the trend it is necessary not to enter the transaction or to conduct it with caution.

4. This indicator allows you to easily determine the volatility of the market.

5. It allows you to find entry points to a deal, as well as to determine the lessons for setting stop loss and take profit.

6. It will help you to determine the moment of trend consolidation before the beginning of a strong movement.





I have leveraged all the positive qualities of the Donchian Indicator, but since the standard indicator has become somewhat outdated for modern trading, I have developed a cutting-edge custom indicator based on the Donchian Channel. This new indicator operates much faster, provides clearer signals, and offers a greater range of price range settings. Building upon this innovation, I have created the Dax JX Pro EA, an expert advisor, with impressive results in both backtesting and live trading on real accounts.

Past trading results are not indicative of future performance.



