GRIDING & TREND FOLLOWING Strategy, FREE Trading Signals : Avatar Trading Signal No.15

GRIDING & TREND FOLLOWING Strategy, FREE TRADING SIGNAL, Risk-Free Execution with Your Demo Account.

FREE Signal/Try on your Demo account. 1.39% monthly growth of past record using “Grid Trading strategy”, 67.1% Profit Trade rate, 1.74 Profit Factor, 2,7% Max-DD. Find detailed stats and descriptions at this link.





Trading signals using the Trend Following Strategy combined with vertical Griding entry points on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this free signal, Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the exit point.

Methodology:

- At the beginning Long and short exponential moving averages are used to identify the major trend of an asset.

- At the same time, multi-vertical grid is defined by the Expert Advisor with fixed vertical spacing.

- Pending orders are set at the grid level in the same direction as the major trend of the asset.

- Once asset prices move to the grid level, the Pending Orders will be executed automatically.

- Open orders are accumulated and closed at the same time when the price moves in the desired direction along with the intended profit.

The strategy comes with a caution: This strategy uses the Gridding execution method, The initial capital involved in the initial order must be carefully considered, And profits shall be withdrawned regularly.

Please pay attention to the Slippage as mentioned in the historical performance record of MQL5 signals.

The degree of correlation between the signal provider's broker's server and your broker's server is key to the relevant results.

The average slippage based on execution statistics on demo accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Demo02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.



The Brokers and Servers listed below are recommended to subscribe to this signal.





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