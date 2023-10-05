Chat GPT Utility

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106485



The ChatGPT MT4 Script is a powerful tool that allows you to integrate OpenAI's GPT-3 chatbot capabilities into your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script enables you to have interactive conversations with the chatbot directly from your MT4 terminal, making it easier to access information, receive trade suggestions, or perform various tasks using natural language.

Key Features:

Chatbot Integration: The script connects to OpenAI's GPT-3 chatbot service, allowing you to have text-based conversations with the chatbot within MT4. Customizable Appearance: You can customize the appearance of the chat window, including panel width, height, and font size to suit your preferences. User-Friendly Interface: The script provides a user-friendly interface with a chat input field and a "Send" button for interacting with the chatbot. API Key Support: You can input your own API key for the OpenAI GPT-3 service to enable chatbot interactions (an API key is required).

How to Use:

Input your OpenAI API key in the provided field within the script's settings. Attach the script to a chart in your MT4 terminal and run it. A chat window will appear, allowing you to type messages to the chatbot. Click the "Send" button to send your message.



