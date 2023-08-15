How to Set Up News Filter

News Filter

For the MT4 version it will use economic news calendar from the web https://ec.forexprostools.com . DST (Daylight Saving Time) and GMT Offset are calculated automatically.

The MT5 version will use the economic news calendar built in from the MT5 terminal.

News filter will stop all adding new positions, and will only close positions when the profit target is reached.

How to set news filter on MT4 version

To make sure the news filter is working properly, the user needs to set the web address in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors'.

The settings are done in the following order: Tools\options\expert advisors and tick allow webrequest for listed URL and paste the following link: Click here, and world time server

https:





What is GMT Offset?

GMT Offset is the time difference between broker server time and GMT time.



How to get GMT Offset?

1. You have to get the GMT time, by clicking the following link : GMT Time

2. You have to know the broker server time, usually at the top left corner of the MT4 market watch.

3. GMT Offset is obtained by looking at the difference in hours between the broker server time and the GMT time.



