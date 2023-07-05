Using automated strategies on AutoControl EA DOWNLOAD AUTOCONTROL EA OTHER SETTINGS



On MT5 open only 1 chart

Do not combine with other EA bot

Only the suggested strategies should be combined

Some strategies are used or may not use setting parameters

Emphasis on content: For best use AutoControl EA should be used independently. It mean

Do not use multiple strategies in parallel at a time. Simply put, it is wrong to have multiple charts open and AutoControl open in parallel on the same MT5 even if you set different MagicNumber numbers.

You should only convert strategies accordingly as directed below

Maybe you have higher requirements or you are familiar with how to use some other EA bot and you want AutoControl to do the same or more. I can understand your problems.

However, for now, please follow the instructions to use AutoControl EA effectively. The higher expectations from you I always recognize and will try to continue to improve AutoControl to meet your needs in the future.

Thank you for trusting and accompanying AutoControl

1 .TrendGap Strategy





Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Open only 1 order: Before opening a new order, all previous orders will be closed

Enter an order in the same direction as the trend, for example UpTrend will enter a Buy order and vice versa

Suitable for experienced traders to judge the trend of the market, the market moves in one direction continuously

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the entire limit each step LimitGapPoint

Using the Volume setting parameters, the Volume will be automatically increased after each wrong judgment, and decreased after each correct judgment.

Can combine conversion between InvesterGap and SmartGap strategies

2 .InverseGap Strategy





Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Open only 1 order: Before opening a new order, all previous orders will be closed

Enter the order type against the trend, for example UpTrend will enter the Sell order and vice versa

Suitable for experienced traders to judge market reversals

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the entire limit each step LimitGapPoint

Using the Volume setting parameters, the Volume will be automatically increased after each wrong judgment, and decreased after each correct judgment.

Can combine and switch between TrendGap and SmartGap strategies

3 .AlwayBuy Strategy





Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Open only 1 order: Before opening a new order, all previous orders will be closed

Always enter the Buy order whether in the same direction or against the trend

Suitable for experienced traders to judge the long-term Uptrend direction

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the entire limit each step LimitGapPoint

Using the Volume setting parameters, the Volume will be automatically increased after each wrong judgment, and decreased after each correct judgment.

Can combine conversion between AlwayBuy and SmartGap strategies

4 .AlwaySell Strategy





Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Open only 1 order: Before opening a new order, all previous orders will be closed

Always enter the Sell order whether in the same direction or against the trend

Suitable for experienced traders to judge the long-term Downtrend direction

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the entire limit each step LimitGapPoint

Using the Volume setting parameters, the Volume will be automatically increased after each wrong judgment, and decreased after each correct judgment.

Can combine conversion between AlwayBuy and SmartGap strategy

5 .SmartGap strategy

Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Only open 2 Buy and Sell orders at the same time: Before opening a new order, all previous orders will be closed

Always enter Buy and Sell orders at the same time whether in the same direction or against the trend

Suitable when the market is struggling, the exact trend of the market has not been judged yet

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the entire limit each step LimitGapPoint

Using the Volume setting parameters, the Volume will be automatically increased after each wrong judgment, and decreased after each correct judgment according to each order type.

Can combine conversion between TrendGap, InverseGap, AlwayBuy and AlwaySell strategies

6 .PrioritizeCCI strategy

Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Use the CCI indicator to determine whether the entry type is Buy or Sell. Before opening a new order, all previous orders will be closed

Open only one order

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the full limit step by step LimitGapPoint

Using the Volume settings, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment and decrease after each correct judgment

Can combine conversion between TrendGap, InverseGap, AlwayBuy and AlwaySell strategies

7 .Unrestricted strategy

Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

Simultaneous use of TrendGap, InverseGap, SmartGap strategies

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Not suitable for a sudden volatile market that only goes one way

Do not use the parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, instead will close the order by special algorithm

Using the Volume settings, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment and decrease after each correct judgment according to each type of combined strategy

Can combine conversion between TrendGap, InverseGap, AlwayBuy and AlwaySell strategies

8 .Rocket strategy

Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

How to enter a Grid order, using statistical probability to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Not suitable for a sudden volatile market that only goes one way

Use parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, combine order closing by special algorithm

Using the Volume settings, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment and decrease after each correct judgment according to each order type

Can combine conversion between TrendGap, InverseGap, AlwayBuy and AlwaySell strategies

9 .AlgorithmicTrading strategy

Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

How to enter an order using a combination of statistical probability and master indicator to determine the type of Buy or Sell order

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. The market is volatile. Not suitable for a market that only goes one way

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, some orders will not use. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume settings, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment and decrease after each correct judgment according to each type of command

Can combine conversion between TrendGap, InverseGap, AlwayBuy and AlwaySell strategies

10 . MutiOrders strategy

Use LimitGapPoint as the next order entry

How to enter an order using the master indicator to determine the type of Buy or Sell order, 2-way trade

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. The market is volatile. Not suitable for a market that only goes one way

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, some orders will not use. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume settings, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment and decrease after each correct judgment according to each type of command

A possible strategy to combine has not been determined

11 .TrendLineEntry strategy

Do not use LimitGapPoint

How to enter an order using only TrendLine combined with CCI to determine the type of Buy or Sell order, 2-way transaction

Only one order

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. The market is volatile. Matching a market that only goes one way. Not suitable for a market with sudden sharp fluctuations, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, some orders will not use. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Do not use the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, not decrease when the judgment is correct. That is, the volume can increase infinitely

No strategy has been identified yet

12 . ScalpingOrder strate

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combined with RSI to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, 2-way trading

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. The market is volatile. Suitable for the market with sudden strong volatility, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal. not suitable for a market that only goes one way

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point, some orders will not use. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, decrease when the correct judgment according to the order type

Should be combined with personal judgment, manual intervention, or manual closing when necessary. The strategy that can be combined has not been identified.

13 . BalanceCalculateLot strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combining TrendLine, combining CCI, combining RSI to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, 2-way trading

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Not suitable for highly volatile markets. Not suitable for the market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal. not suitable for a market that only goes one way

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, decrease when the correct judgment according to the order type

Should be combined with personal judgment, manual intervention, or manual closing when necessary. Can combine conversion with OnewayBuy, OnewaySell strategy when necessary

14 .OneWayBuy strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combining TrendLine, combining CCI, combining RSI to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, Buy 1-way trading

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rule or Uptrend continuously. Not suitable for highly volatile markets. Not suitable for the market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal. Not suitable for a market that only goes one way Downtrend

Not use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, decrease when the correct judgment according to the order type

Should be combined with personal judgment, manual intervention, or manual closing when necessary. Can combine conversion with ChainMuti, OnewaySell strategy when needed

15 .OneWaySell strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combine TrendLine, combine CCI, combine RSI to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, sell 1-way trade

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rule or Downtrend continuously. Not suitable for highly volatile markets. Not suitable for the market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal. not suitable for a market that only goes one way Uptrend

Not use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, decrease when the correct judgment according to the order type

Should be combined with personal judgment, manual intervention, or manual closing when necessary. Can combine conversion with ChainMuti, OnewayBuy strategy when needed

16 .SmallAccount strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combining TrendLine, combining CCI, combining RSI to determine the type of Buy or Sell order, Buy-Sell 2-way transaction.

Use LimitTotalOrder. Trade like a sniper so trading performance is low, suitable for accounts with a small starting capital from 500USD

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Match the market going in one direction. suitable for the market with medium volatility. Not suitable for the market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal.

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, decrease when the correct judgment according to the order type

The strategy that can be combined has not yet been determined

17 .SlowMotion strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combining TrendLine, combining CCI, combining RSI, using candlestick patterns to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, Buy-Sell 2-way trading.

Use LimitTotalOrder. Enter the first step like a sniper, the next orders are entered according to the LimitGapPoint step in the grid style and the condition is to use the candlestick pattern

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Match the market going in one direction. suitable for the market with medium volatility. Not suitable for the market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden, strong reversal.

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each wrong judgment, decrease when the correct judgment according to the order type

The strategy that can be combined has not yet been determined

18 .LayorMuti strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combining TrendLine, combining CCI, combining RSI, using candlestick patterns to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, Buy-Sell 2-way trading.

Use LimitTotalOrder. Enter the first step as a sniper the next orders are entered by Grid-style LimitGapPoint. However, divided into many grid chains, that is, many grid layers are intertwined

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Suitable for a market that changes direction suddenly but must have a retracement point. Doesn’t fit the market going in one direction. Not suitable for low volatility markets. Not suitable for a market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden sharp reversal in only one direction

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm. close all orders according to AutoTakeprofit($)

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each order entry, decrease when the judgment is correct. Manage each different Grid

The strategy that can be combined has not yet been determined

19 .SmartGrid strategy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using the master indicator, combining TrendLine, combining CCI, combining RSI, using candlestick patterns to determine the type of Buy or Sell orders, Buy-Sell 2-way trading.

Use LimitTotalOrder. The first step is defined by the conditions, the next step is entered by the LimitGapPoint step in the Grid . style

Suitable when the market is struggling, the market is completely sideways, the market changes direction continuously from Uptrend to Downtrend according to the rules. Suitable for a market that changes direction suddenly but must have a retracement point. Doesn’t fit the market going in one direction. Not suitable for low volatility markets. Not suitable for a market with a sudden sharp turn, i.e. a sudden sharp reversal in only one direction

Use parameter Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm. close all orders according to AutoTakeprofit($)

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each order entry, starting again when the judgment is correct. Manage according to each different Grid

The strategy that can be combined has not yet been determined

20. MAFilter stratgy

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter orders using a combination of TrendGap, InverseGap, SmartGap strategies in many layers. The difference is that continuing to the next order does not need to close the entire previous order. Use in combination with MA, RSI . indicator

Use LimitTotalOrder: With this strategy it is necessary to set LimitOrder high. The disadvantage of this strategy is that it requires an initial capital of 10000USD

Suitable for most market conditions. Not suitable for a small volatile market that goes in one direction continuously. Not suitable for a volatile one-way market with no retracement

Do not use parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss according to points. Combination of order closing according to a special algorithm. Closing orders using the MA indicator, for orders that have surpassed the main MA line, which means that they did not follow the trend, they will be cut and keep orders that follow the main MA line.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will automatically increase after each order entry, starting again when the judgment is correct. Manage according to each different layer

The strategy that can be combined has not yet been determined

21 .AutoStrategiesWay

This strategy is a new strategy, for reference only. I will continue to optimize this strategy and will have further instructions later

22 .MasterIndiWay

Use LimitGapPoint

How to enter an order using a combination of the main indicator, the TrendLine indicator, and the next orders to enter the order in the Grid style

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable for market conditions: not yet determined, I am still researching

Use parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss by point. The combination of closing orders according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, the Volume will increase automatically after each entry in Grid style

Combinable strategy is still undetermined

23 .ChainMuti



Use LimitGapPoint

The next commands how to enter orders in Grid style

Use LimitTotalOrder

Suitable for all market conditions

Do not use parameters Takeprofit, Stoploss according to points. The combination of closing orders according to a special algorithm.

Using the Volume setting, Volume is fixed to Min

The combined strategy is still undetermined





















































