KA-Gold Bot is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for gold, utilizing the powerful combination of the Keltner channel strategy and two exponential moving averages (EMAs) - the 10-period EMA and the 200-period EMA.

Principle of Operation:

- The 10-period EMA represents the average price cutting above/below the Keltner band, confirming an uptrend/downtrend. The price being above the 200-period EMA supports the uptrend/downtrend. This indicates that the uptrend/downtrend has been stronger than the previous 10 periods, considering the volatility over the last 50 periods.



















