TRADER ASSISTANT (PROP FIRM SOFT) MT4 / MT5 USER GUIDE





Trader Assistant MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96521 Trader Assistant MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96522 Note : This post contains only the description of Trader Assistant features. Read or download the User Guide zip file in PDF format attached to the post.





Trader Assistant is powerful and next-generation software developed for any type of stock market investor. It is an "All-in-one" software which contains four major tools that any stock market investor will certainly need. These tools are:

ZeroRisk Manual Trader (ZRM): Is manual trading controller for manual traders or trading signal copiers.

ZeroRisk Trade Pad (ZRP) : Is a trade assistant and trade manager for manual traders or trading signal copiers to open and manage trades with Zero Risk.

ZeroRisk Algo Trader (ZRA) : Is algo/EA/robot trading controller for algo traders or everyone who buy EA on mql5 market or other website to trade.

ZeroRisk Telegram Signal Provider (ZRT): Is algo or manual trading signal to telegram provider for everyone who wants to send his manual or EA trading signals to telegram chats, groups or channels.









ZeroRisk Manual Trader is a risk and emotions management, trade and trading plan controller utility for manual trading. Any manual trader such as professional or novice traders, trading signal copiers or trading signal providers can use ZRM for a confidence and zero risk trading. This utility is an advanced trading system which comes with three (3) installation modes (PROFESSIONAL, CONTROLLER And TRADER) and includes a built-in "One-step" and “Two-Step” trading mode. One-step trading mode is a trading mode which consists to control manual trading risk, emotions, trading plan or prop firms trading rules by manual trading CONTROLLER algorithm implemented in this software on trader's trading PC. This trading mode is recommended for PROFESSIONAL traders who can take a full control of their emotions, risk and respect all their trading plan or prop firm trading rules. Two-Step trading mode is a trading mode which consists to control manual trading risk, emotions, trading plan or prop firms trading rules by manual trading CONTROLLER algorithm implemented in this software on VPS or controller PC and trader will trade on his trading PC. It is a trading mode in which trader will customize his trading plan or prop firms trading rules, set all trading plan parameters he wants to control by CONTROLLER, install the software in mode CONTROLLER on VPS or controller PC and come back to trade with the software in mode TRADER on his trading PC or Telephone. This trading mode is recommended for every trader especially beginners and novice traders to avoid blowing their trading account or loss prop trading accounts due to trading risk, emotions or non respect of trading plan.

Key Features of ZRM

Manual trading drawdowns control

Control of daily, weekly, monthly and overall drawdown(max loss) on the trading account Control of daily and weekly drawdown per symbol(max loss for every symbol)

Manual trading targets control

Control of daily, weekly, and monthly target(max profit) on the trading account

Manual trading risks, money management control and money management calculation methods

Three types of money management calculation methods optimized for manual and prop firm trader Control of money management and max loss per trade

Control of every trade Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) to avoid violation due to trader’s emotions

Control of every trade partial profit (TPs) and partial loss (SLs)

Adaptive trailing stop and slippages protection



Manual trading emotions and trade management control

Control of maximum number of trades per day, week and month on the trading account

Control of maximum number of traders per day and week for every symbol

Control of every trade break even and trailing stop



Manual trading strategy control

Control of order entry strategy

Control of all trading symbols

Control of trading time

Control of trading days



Additional features

Controls and displays broker spread, commission and slippages in real time

Real time Information about manual trading

Manual trading daily, weekly and monthly performance report

Supports telegram, email and mobile notifications

























ZeroRisk Trade Pad is a trade assistant and trade manager linked to ZRM to open and manage trades with zero risk. It is the most advanced trade manager for

manual traders to enter market faster and easier with more confidence. It helps trader to automatically calculate order stop loss, take profit, lot size...and manage trades using several trade management systems like break even, trailing stop, partial close and more.

Main Functions of ZRP

New order and risk calculation

Calculate new order risk and open order using One-Click trading buttons or Trade Lines panel Place virtual pending order using Trade Lines panel or virtual button on the PAD



Closing orders or positions

Full or partial close of one selected position or all positions selected by group : ALL, BUY, SELL, PROFIT, LOSS Full or partial delete of one selected order or all orders selected by group : ALL, BUY, SELL, PROFIT, LOSS

Reversing orders or positions

Full or partial reverse of one selected position or all positions selected by group : ALL, BUY, SELL, PROFIT, LOSS Full or partial reverse of one selected order or all orders selected by group : ALL, BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL STOP, SELL LIMIT

Hedging positions

Full or partial hedge of one selected position or all positions selected by group : ALL, BUY, SELL, PROFIT, LOSS

Order / position management

Virtual stop loss and take profit Break even management

Trailing stop management (up to 15 trailing stop systems)

Partial profit (TPs) and Partial loss (SLs)



Trade Lines panel

Displays new order Open, Stop Loss, Take Profit and other useful information on the chart Helps to link to every new order all order management params (BE, TS, TPs…) before opening and edit them later without affecting other orders params

GRID Trading

Possible to place grid orders and send them to ZRM for control Two types of grid orders are supported: Limit and Stop grids and lot calculation using

Calculate every grid order lot size using grid lot mode and lot coefficient



Additional features

Protect Positions: Helps to quickly protect or set break even to a specified price of all profit positions Trade Duplicator helps to open more than one trade with one-click

OCO (One Cancels the Other) orders

CLP (Close if Profit or Loss) close if positions have reached a specified profit or loss

Alert helps to be alerted when the price reaches a specified level

Screenshot helps to take screenshot of the chart

Info Chart (Displays information on the chart)























ZeroRisk Algo Trader (ZRA)

Algo trading drawdowns control

Control of EA daily, weekly, monthly and overall drawdown(max loss) on the trading account

It will auto remove the EA from all charts if the drawdown is reached for one period, and auto reload the EA at the start of the next period. Algo trading target control

Control of EA daily, weekly, and monthly target (max profit) on the trading account

It will auto remove the EA from all charts if the target is hit for one period if target action "stop trading", and auto reload the EA at the start of the next period. Algo trading risks and money management control

Control of EA money management and max loss per trade on every tick and close the order if the loss is higher than max risk Additional features

Control of algo trading time for day trading algos

Real time Information and statistics about the EA trading

Algo trading report, telegram, email, and mobile notifications



















ZeroRisk Telegram Signal Provider is a full customizable utility that allows to send manual trading or algo trading signal to telegram chats, groups or channels. This utility is linked to ZRM and ZRA and helps manual trader to send his trading signal and also helps algo trader to send his algo signal to telegram. Main Functions of ZRT

is a risk and trading controller utility for Algo / EA or Robot trading. It is a powerful trading utility developed for algo traders to control all algo transactions on their trading account. It is used to control the Algo/EA/Robot drawdowns, target, trading time and orders max risk on the trading account. The problem is that 99% of trading EAs are only focused in the trading strategy and ignored the drawdown, profit and risk protection of the account. With, the trader can control the drawdown, target, risk and trading time of his EA and automatically remove his it from all charts in case of violation or reload the it to all charts at the start of the new period. For example if trader is controlling his EA daily drawdown and during the day, the EA hits the drawdown, the software will close all orders on the trading account and remove the EA from all charts. At the start of the next day, it will reset the daily drawdown and reload the EA with the same settings to all charts and the EA will continue trading without any intervention of the trader. It is helpful for traders to avoid blowing their trading account and stay protected from scam EAs or VPS bugs and prop firm traders to respect the prop firms trading rules like daily and overall drawdowns, profit target and trading time. This utility can also control unlimited EAs transactions instantly, so trader just need to link all his EAs to the

ZeroRisk Manual Signal Provider: allows to send manual trading signal

Includes three subscription model: VIP, GOLD and SILVER subscriptions Sends orders and positions with all order management params like BE, TS, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL1, SL2, SL3 etc. Sends orders and positions with screenshot showing SL, TP, BE, TS, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL1, SL2, SL3

Sends signal if one of (BE, TS, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL1, SL2, SL3) is modified or hit

Sends manual signal daily, weekly and monthly history report

ZeroRisk Algo Signal Provider: allows to send Algo/EA/Robot trading signal



Includes three subscription model: VIP , GOLD and SILVER subscriptions

Sends new orders and positions with Stop Loss and Take Profit

Sends algo signal daily, weekly and monthly history report





























