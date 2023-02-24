NewTrend WarZone (Trend reversal Signal)

0
251
1/ Purpose: Trend reversal Signal
-
Detect 1 wave structure change with clear peaks and troughs. ( the bearish wave is NewTrend WarZone when the BOS peak is closest and vice versa ) .
-
NewTrend WarZone is a combination of BOS (Break of Structure) + ChoCH (Change of Character).
2/ Install WarZone Alerts at SetupDialog :
-
Push_NewTrend_WarZone : Open to receive NewTrend_WarZone alerts. [ Premium ]
-
Checking the box is equivalent to setting Push_NewTrend_WarZone = true in SetupDialog . Uncheck the equivalent of setting Push_NewTrend_WarZone = false in SetupDialog.
download :
Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE : [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL