NewTrend WarZone (Trend reversal Signal)
Trading Systems

NewTrend WarZone (Trend reversal Signal)

24 February 2023, 11:02
Trinh Minh Tung
Trinh Minh Tung
0
251

1/ Purpose: Trend reversal Signal

  • Detect 1 wave structure change with clear peaks and troughs. ( the bearish wave is NewTrend WarZone when the BOS peak is closest and vice versa ) .

  • NewTrend WarZone is a combination of BOS (Break of Structure) + ChoCH (Change of Character).

 


2/ Install WarZone Alerts at SetupDialog :

  • Push_NewTrend_WarZone : Open to receive NewTrend_WarZone alerts. [ Premium ]

3/ Quick setting of Autotrade EPS at tabs ONBUY/ONSELL :

  • Checking the box is equivalent to setting Push_NewTrend_WarZone = true in SetupDialog . Uncheck the equivalent of setting Push_NewTrend_WarZone = false in SetupDialog.

download : 

Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE :  [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL









    #one in all keylevel