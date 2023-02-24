Keylevel feature

The number in the box represents the rank of the Keylevel in the current trend: The number 0 is the first keylevel of the Trend (the original keylevel) that usually appears after reversing the old trend. Then, each time the price pulls back and follows the current trend, it will generate continue keylevels corresponding to the increasing numbers +1 => The higher the number, the higher the number shows that the trend has gone far (the possibility of a reversal in height). ) into the command will no longer be safe.