Trading non-lag moving average automatically

Metatrader trend trading expert advisor that can trade with the trend, hedge, martingale, trail the price and recover the losses of a losing trade (by hedging).





NonLagMA main functions

Detects the trend (by the nonlagma indicator color, price position or both)

Enter (or exit a winning trade/basket) on the nonlag moving average indicator signal

Trails the price - of winning trades, places stoploss, breakeven, manages lotsize, martingale etc

Hedges the recovery zone or with the trend (fluid), a regular stoploss can also be used

This MetaTrader NonLagMA expert advisor is a trend trading tool designed for traders trading with the trend and whose forex trading strategy is defined by the “trend is your friend” motto. This Metatrader expert advisor is similar to the Fluid expert adviser and its main functions are basically the same. The EA can detect the trend and trade accordingly, as well as hedge and recover the losses from a losing trade by making use of the Auto Recovery loss recovery algorithm. Of course, classic stop-loss, break-even and trailing stop are also possible.



