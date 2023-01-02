Product Description for the MT-5 SWING Strategy Builder
Trading Systems

Product Description for the MT-5 SWING Strategy Builder

2 January 2023, 19:22
Michael Roger Conrad
Michael Roger Conrad
0
333

Swing Strategy Builder for MT5 is a flexible MT-5 Expert Advisor configurable to different trading strategies for swing trading.

The objective is to offer an open toolbox enabling transparent development, testing and automated execution of market specific trading strategies.

 

Key characteristics:

  •  Support of multiple candle and price movement patterns for trade entry
  • Trade exit based on profit target or and/or candle and price movement patterns
  • Support of low risk, single trade risk management with defined risk and exit levels
  • Support of high-risk grid and martingale techniques
  • Overarching trend checks to minimize wrong market entries
  • Open parameters to tune pattern and trend detection algorithms
  • No restriction to specific symbols, markets, and time frames


Link to Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89073



Parameters:

Money Management:

Parameter

Description

Range

Initial lot size

Lot size for entry trade

Depends on broker, will be checked during execution

Trading Mode

Allowed Trading modes.

The Mode Buy and Sell requires a hedging account.

  • Buy only
  • Sell only
  • Buy or Sell
  • Buy and Sell


Trade Entry/Exit Patterns:

Parameter

Description

Range

Hammer Pattern

Single candlestick pattern

True / False

Pin Up/Down Pattern

Single candlestick pattern

True / False

Force Pattern

Single candlestick pattern

True / False

Engulfing Pattern

Multiple candlestick pattern

True / False

Pivot Reversal Pattern

Multiple candlestick pattern

True / False

Dark Cloud / Dojistar Pattern

Multiple candlestick pattern

True / False

Divergence Pattern

Price movement pattern

True / False

Moving Average

Slow / fast moving average

True / False

Comment: Multiple entry expert patterns can be configured in parallel. If one of the patterns applies entry / exit is triggered.

 

Trade Exit Money Management Strategies:

Parameter

Description

Range

Close on Profit Target

Closes trades if profit target is met

True / False

Profit target

Profit target in account currency

>0

Exit on stop loss

Close trades on stop loss

True / False

Stop Loss

Stop loss in account currency

>0

Trend change with loss

Allow closing of positions with loss

True / False

Virtual trailing stop

Activate the virtual trailing stop

True / False

Trailing stop points

Set the points for the virtual trailing stop

>=0

Comment: Profit target is set on top of candlestick exit patterns, trades are closed if either a candlestick pattern is met, and profit is >0 or if profit target is met.  In case of grid configuration the virtual trailing stop tracks the highest / lowest entry and closes all positions if trailing stop points is hit.

 

Trend Checking:

Parameter

Description

Range

Trend Check Trade on Entry

Activate additional trend check logic to open trades

True / False

Trend Check on Exit

Activate additional trend check logic to close trades

 True / False

Time Frame for Trend Check

Time frame for trend check.

All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame

Slow Moving Average Period

Slow moving average period in bars

>0 and > Fast MA period

Fast Moving Average Period

Fast moving average period in bars

>0 and < Slow MA period

Comment: The fast- and slow-moving averages are used to detect the trend.
The trend also has an impact on the multi-bar candle patterns. 

 

Trade Management:

Parameter

Description

Range

Maximum number of trades in each direction

Settings >1 activates the grid and martingale strategies

>0, limitations according to selected broker might apply

Initial minimum points distance for rollover trades

Minimum points distance for next entry . A new rollover trade takes place if an additional entry signal is detected AND the distance is bigger than this setting.

>=0

Factor for points distance increase

Factor for a progressive distance increase. This is an additional option to control the grid system.

>=1

Increase Factor lot size for additional rollover trades

Factor for a progressive lot size increase. With a factor set to one grid is activated but no martingale strategy

>=1

Open trades interval to increase to next Lot Size

Interval for lot size increase. This is an additional option to control the martingale system.

>=1

 

General:

Parameter

Description

Range

Magic

Set Magic Number for this EA

Use different Magic numbers in case EA is used on different symbols on the same account

No new trades, maintain existing trades

Open trades are maintained until exit criteria is met; no new trades opened

True / False

Deactivate trading after stop loss is hit

EA stays active, no new trades opened. Re-Init the EA to reset

True / False

Display trade statistics

Activates comment section on the chart

True / False

Display patterns in chart

Activates display of identified patterns on the chart

True / False

 

 

Application Example 1: Configure a simple Swing Trading Strategy for a 500$ account.

Approach: Entry on Price Movement Pattern, Exit on profit target, no use of grid or martingale techniques due to low account deposit.

EA-Configuration:

  • Symbol EURUSD
  • Time Frame M15
  • Lot Size: 0.01
  • Account Deposit 500 $
  • Trade Entry Pattern: Divergence
  • Pofit target: 4 $
  • Stop Loss: 15 $
  • Trend Check on 1 hour Time Frame with MA Fast Period 110 and MA Slow Period 40
  • Back Testing 01.01.2020 – 30.11.2022

Results: 


Application Example 1: Drawdown

Application Example: 1 Backtesting results

Application Example 2: Extention of Example 1 to multiple trades

Approach: Increased account deposit to 5000$, allow more trades and dynmic lotsizing (=high risk approach)

EA-Configuration:

  • Symbol EURUSD
  • Time Frame M15
  • Lot Size: 0.01
  • Account Deposit 5000 $
  • Trade Entry Pattern: Divergence
  • Pofit target: No profit target, exit on divergence pattern
  • Stop Loss: No stop loss
  • Maximum number of trades: 15
  • Minimal points distance for roll over trade: 50
  • Lot size increase factor: 5
  • Trend Check on 1 hour Time Frame with MA Fast Period 110 and MA Slow Period 40
  • Back Testing 01.01.2020 – 30.10.2022

Results: 

Application Example 2 Equity



Application Example 2 Results

Rollover Trades



#EA, MT5, swing trading, Strategy builder, Configurable EA