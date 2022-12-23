Introducing the Magic Trend Volume 2.

This is the advanced and premium indicator for the Magic Trend, a free indicator. It has 3 output signals driven by different market conditions. This indicator has a double function of working as an indicator and utility at the same time.
3) Magic Alerts - These are Alerts for buy and sell signals that you can use to confirm your directional bias.
●Trading Sessions Display - Displays the names of the trading sessions that are open at the current time. Displays 5 trading sessions: New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo, and Frankfurt.
●Account and Symbol Info Display - Displays the Account name, broker name, account type, margin level, balance, equity, open profits, server date and time, local time, and Symbol spread.
Strategy Tips
2] Open a buy position when a green Fast MA crosses over a green Slow MA and exit when the Slow MA turns white/red. Do vice versa to open a sell position.
Important Points To Note!!!
1] NewYorkSessionOpenServerTime Parameter = Broker Time when the New York Session Opens.... Do not replace it with your local time for accuracy, lest your local time=server time!!!
2] I advise you to use black as your background color when using this indicator.
Click on the link below to see this amazing indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91239?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating006