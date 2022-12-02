In this video, models of the possible future dynamics of the American Dow Jones stock index will be presented.

To understand the modeling process, a description of the modeling method will first be given. In this regard, this video is conventionally divided into two parts - theoretical and practical.

In the theoretical part, the main aspects of the modeling method are outlined, and in the practical part, the application of the method is shown using the example of the dynamics of the Dow Jones index values.













In text format the article can be read in Wordpress by clicking on the link: "When will Dow be Low?".



