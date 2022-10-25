BTCUSD and XRPUSD Technical Analysis – 25th OCT 2022

BTCUSD: Bearish Engulfing Pattern Below $19685

Bitcoin was unable to sustain its bullish momentum and after touching a high of 19694 on 18th Oct, it started to decline touching a low of 18718 on 21st Oct.

We can see that bitcoin has made a failed attempt to cross the $20500 resistance on two separate occasions this month and is now back in the bearish zone.

We can see the formation of a bearish price crossover pattern with adaptive moving average AMA 20 and AMA 100 in the 4-hour time frame.

We can clearly see a bearish engulfing pattern below the $19685 handle which is a bearish reversal pattern because it signifies the end of an uptrend and a shift towards a downtrend.

Bitcoin touched an intraday low of 19252 in the Asian trading session and an intraday high of 19372 in the European trading session today....More info: blog FXOpen



















