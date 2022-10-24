GBP/USD Gains Momentum, EUR/GBP Eyes Fresh Increase

GBP/USD started a recovery wave and climbed above the 1.1300 resistance. EUR/GBP is trading above the 0.8650 support and might eye a fresh increase.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

· The British Pound started a fresh increase after it broke the 1.1250 resistance against the US Dollar.

· There was a break above a major bearish trend line at 1.1290 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD.

· EUR/GBP started a downside correction after it failed to clear the 0.8780 zone.

· There was a break below a contracting triangle with support near 0.8720 on the hourly chart.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound found support near the 1.1050 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair started a recovery wave and was able to clear the 1.1150 resistance zone.

There was a decent increase above the 1.1250 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even climbed above the 1.1300 level. During the increase, there was a break above a major bearish trend line at 1.1290 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD..More info: blog FXOpen



















