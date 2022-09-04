Upswing Expert Advisor Latest version Live Trades

Upswing Expert advisor is now testing live on REAL Account!

NOTE that the testing of the latest version 1.40 of the expert starts from 30th of August 2022, on EURUSD, using 1 hour timeframe.

Click here to download Upswing expert advisor

Below are the trades so far for the Latest version 1.40.





Be informed that Upswing expert advisor Latest 1.50 is ready. its equity curve is shown below. Update is coming in the next 48 hours!

There will be increase in the product price immediately after the next Update





Upswing expert advisor version 1.50 is now released today 08/09/20222!