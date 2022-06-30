Changes in Trading Hours for the US Independence Day

Dear Traders,

Due to the forthcoming US Independence Day public holiday, trading hours will be changed on Monday, July 4, 2022. Please see the schedule below and consider this information as you plan your trading (all times given are GMT/UTC+3).

Monday 4 July

Metal CFDs: trading closes at 21:30.

Indices CFDs:

Europe 50 (#ESX50) : trading closes at 23:00;

: trading closes at 23:00; France 40 (#FCHI) : trading closes at 23:00;

: trading closes at 23:00; Germany 30 (#GDAXIm) : trading closes at 23:00;

: trading closes at 23:00; Hong Kong 50 (#HSI): trading closes at 22:00; ...More info: FXOpen











