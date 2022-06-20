Stallion EA

Stallion Expert Advisor



Stallion expert advisor is the product of years of research, development, and testing. This EA uses two different price action strategies for entering a position and recovering the lost trades. Every position has its specific stop-loss and take-profit but by increasing lot-size EA will recover losses. with all that said the drawdown is often fairly low.

Product page (MT5) : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82796

Key features:





EA setting parameters:

Although we have prepared set files, you can check below to understand the way ea works and make your own set files.

Default values are set for EURUSD in the H1 timeframe.





Takeprofit Settings



Takeprofit: TP for each trade in points.

Takeprofit increase: This value is the amount (in points) that will be added to the TP of the next trade if the previous trade was a loss.

Stoploss: SL for each trade in points.

Stoploss increase: This value is the amount (in points) that will be added to the SL of the next trade if the previous trade was a loss.

Strategy Setting

Strategy: two price action strategies that you can choose

Continuous trading: the option to immediately open a reverse position after the losing previous position.

Candles to check: number of previous candles to be checked for the strategy.

Money Management

Lot Size Type: lot size calculation method.

Fixed Lot size: lot size for fixed lot method.

Auto lot size micro-lot value: ea will calculate lot size by dividing the account balance by this value, for example, if this value is 1000 and the account balance is 5000, the auto lot size will be 0.05.

Lot Multiplier: lot multiplier for trades after a losing trade.

Other Settings

Slippage: slippage of each trade.

Magic Number: magic number of the ea.

Time Management

Start trading after (hour): hour of the day to start trading.

Start trading after (minute): the minute of the starting hour.

Stop trading after (hour): hour of the day to stop trading.

Stop trading after (minute): the minute of the stopping hour.

Mondays start trading after (hour): hour to start trading on Mondays.

Fridays Stop trading after (hour): hour to stop trading on Fridays.

no trade Days before and after new year: days to stop trading before and after new years.