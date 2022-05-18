Trade news using the built in calendar in MT5 Terminal

Trade News EA is designed to trade economic news using the built in calendar of the MT5 terminal. EA works semi automatic, and users need to activate the desired feature and choose the type of news to trade.

How to use Trade News EA:

1. Determine the type of news to be traded.

2. Determine the lot to be used.

3. Manage pending orders:





3.8. No Multiple Pending Orders: Only one time pending order at specific time trade.

3.1. OCO: Enable/disable OCO (One Cancel Other)3.2. Select pending type : Pending stop or limit. Placement of pending order is only on MT5 terminal, it will not appear on the broker's server. Pending orders use the OCO (One Cancel Other) system.3.3. Open Pending Order X seconds before the news: EA will open a pending order x seconds before the news.3.4. Close Pending Order X seconds after the news: EA will close the pending order after x seconds.3.5. Show timer before and after news: Shows timer3.6. Distance of pending orders from the current price(in pips): Determine the distance of pending orders.3.7. Step size to move pending order (in pips): the pending order will move x step size

4. Manage virtual SLTP, Trailling , Break Even and Auto Close Partial

4.2. Trailing: Trailing profit.

4.3. Break Even: ea will modify stop loss only one time when break even start is reached. This is to prevent open positions that have been profitable to become losses.

4.4. Auto Close Partial: Closes part of a position that is already profitable.

4.1. Virtual Takeprofit and stop loss; Placement of stop loss and takeprofit is only on MT5 terminal, it will not appear on the broker's server.





Test Auto Trade





Users can use the test auto trade to simulate how the Trade News EA works and find the appropriate settings.

If the auto trade test is activated, the Start and Del buttons will appear.

If the start button is pressed, a vertical line will appear to simulate a news event.

Del button to delete the vertical line.

This function only appears during backtest in visual mode.





Notes:







