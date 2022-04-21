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Live Trading YOLO 7K profit with inrex indicator :









YOLO is designed as half auto , not fully auto .

We dont have any .set .





1. I use default setup .

2. I suggest you start with 1K ,that’s enough to make fast money like my signal account

3. YOLO EA you can choose to click “Buy On” or “Sell On” button , so it will trade for you with your direction daily , every new day , all button will return false and you need to make decision again .

4 . YOLO EA also can detect your manual orders , which means when you are not in front of computer , you can also open first trade via MT4 , so YOLO will follow your first decision until TP hit (Even the buyOff or sellOff also will detect your manual order) .

5. Do not use another EA or manual trades with YOLO account , will blow up your account .

6. Timeframe is not important because YOLO is designed for half manual traders , so traders can use any of indicator to judge the trend . If you are not good at defining a trend , I suggest you get my indicator as well . https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/39593





Advance set up as a tool:





If you are using someone else EA to open the first order and let YOLO to follow up , Also OK !!

But I strongly suggest only use on XAUUSD , but I am a trader since 10 years ago , only XAUUSD can do a better retrace and let us stop orders before too late .

So if you want to do so , just put YOLO and your EA also on the XAUUSD to run , YOLO will follow up .





Warning :

Do not use another EA with YOLO account which not ONLY FOR FIRST TRADE decision . Otherwise , YOLO will open a huge lotsize .





Remember ::::::::

1. There are 3 ways to open orders : use buy on or sell on button . It will open automatically that day until next day market open .

2. Mobile open 0.01 (first order)

3. Or use the button on the chart buy or sell to open .





YOLO Upgrade 4.0 : (Good for all pairs)

Stoploss by account Drawdown in %

PSTR added (Prevent from sudden Trend Reverse)





If you want older version , please just use default setup .

If you do not have time to manage ,OR trade on the fx pair OR you are not confidence to trade .

then just use PSTR= true .





if PSTR = true , then the daily return Nobuy/Nosell will be cancelled and also need to choose buyon or sellon direction until user cancel , and also trading style will be different to prevent a sudden reverse of trend .





This mode help 90% of the reverse trend , if you are using on XAUUSD , better follow my daily range in Youtube Membership daily analysis.





Additional how daily range works :

If you have set 1100 as higher range and 900 is lower range , when it's buyOn or sellOn and the price drops or up to 1100 or 900 , it will return back to nobuy nosell , and you will need to make another decision again .



EA YOLO is a half auto EA , if you still want to use full auto , please just click buyON and sellON for long term , however , it's not the best performance .

Or you can choose to purchase Metaverse EA as fully auto EA .

















