What is Your Annual Forecast?

Many ask me:

How is it possible to maintain operations 24 hours a day, every day of the week, considering crisis and war scenarios?

In fact, it is not enough to optimize a good set of operations, it is necessary to have a broad base of analysis of historical data, and a very good simulator of scenarios with different volatilities and also, it is very important to have an accurate macroeconomic analysis to have clarity and propoer knowledge in order to make the best decisions. All these aspects do require many hours of work and surely not all traders have this kind of availability and full-time dedication.

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