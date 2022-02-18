Brainstorm detailed description

Instructions for use



Launching the advisor:

1. For the newsfilter to work in the MT4 version, you need to allow web requests to the address " http://ec.forexprostools.com " (you can skip this step for the TM5 version). To do this, select the "Options" item in the "Tools" menu. In the window that appears, go to the "Expert Advisors" tab. Here you need to check the box next to the item "Allow Web-Requests for listed URLs" and add the address to the list of allowed addresses (see screenshot).

4. After launching the Expert Advisor, an information panel will appear on the chart. If you did everything correctly and the EA found a neural network for the instrument and the timeframe on which it is launched, the chart window will look like the screenshot below.

3. For each currency pair, you need to run a separate copy of the adviser, each on the chart of the corresponding instrument.

2. For the advisor to work, you need to enable automatic trading on the terminal.

Advisor training:

1. Training should be carried out in the "Open Prices Only" mode

2. Select an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester and set up training parameters (you can find a description of the parameters later in this manual).

3. Select the currency pair and timeframe for which you are going to train the EA.

4. Select the training period (for the M30 timeframe, the normal period is 1.5-3 years; for H1 - 2-4 years; for H4 - 6-10 years). It is better to set the end of the training period 2-3 weeks before the current date.

5. Start the tester. During the first test, the EA will make transactions and learn from its own mistakes.

6. After testing is completed, the EA will save the trained neural network to the common terminal folder on your computer at: "C:\Users\%Username%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Brainstorm MT4\" (for MT4 version) or "C:\Users\%Username%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Brainstorm MT5\" (for MT5 version). The file name of the neural network contains the name of the currency pair and the timeframe for which the training was performed. The neural network file extension is .nnet. All terminals running on your computer will have access to the files of the neural network. To transfer the trained neural network to another PC or VPS, simply copy the files you need to a similar folder on the target device.

7. After training, test the neural network. First, test the training period to make sure that the neural network is trained (you should not evaluate the quality of the neural network only during the training period). Next, to determine the quality of the trained neural network, test for the last 2-3 weeks - from the end date of the training period to the current date. If the neural network has trained normally, the adviser will show profit for these 2-3 weeks, if not, repeat the training procedure.