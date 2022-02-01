Multi Time Frame Trading Strategy Based On Free Best SAR Indicator



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77418?source=Site you can free download this indicator by using this link :





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I am going to introduce my trading strategy based on one of free indicators in mql5 market, this indicator name is Best SAR , this free indicator designed based on parabolic SAR indicator by little modification to be more efficient. my trading strategy is simple and profitable , you can find out good signals and filter bad ones based on higher time frame direction, before anything let we decide about time frames, we need two time frames, lower tf and higher tf, i am using M1 and H1 , I have choose M1 because I love some trades per day, and I am using H1 because this time frame is more trustable and we can find market direction based on H1. I am using this strategy on USDJPY, but you can use other pairs too, always I use USDJPY for my strategies, because psychological phenomena in my mind! , because I had good profit from USDJPY and my best trading experience in last 10 years was on USDJPY.If you are manual trader so do below process : 1. open 2 chart like below image and attach indicator on H1 and M1 time frame, 2. turn off alert on H1 and turn on Alert on M1 3. look at direction on H1 , if you can see blue dots, so direction is buy like this image and if you can see red dots, so direction is sell. 4. Go back to M1 chart and wait for new alert, by each direction changing, you will receive alert. 5. ignore signal alerts that they are not in h1 time frame direction , so if H1 time frame direction is buy, so ignore all sell alerts on M1 and just open buy trade by each buy alert signal. 6. don't foregate to place stop loss , safe place can be below first dot. 7. don't foregate to place take profit , best choice can be higher than stop loss distance