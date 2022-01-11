Copy Midnight Scalper

First insight into the new EA building process, which is copied from one of the top-rated midnight scalper in the Market. More about the idea to copy the most popular Expert Advisors in the market, you can read there: Copy The Best Trading Robots.

Now Trading Robot is in to live trading test process...



#2022.01.11









... and analysis is also underway to find the best trading pairs.







#2022.01.13

I start working on descriptions. Some test pictures are created...

















#2022.01.14

Translation in the process...













#2022.01.16

The next product under the brand name "4you Trading Robots" is released!













*Copied is a trading strategy, not code, so the programs will be similar, not identical to the original.

**Due to MQL5.community Terms of Use, the direct name of copied EA's can't be mentioned.



