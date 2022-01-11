Copy Midnight Scalper

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First insight into the new EA building process, which is copied from one of the top-rated midnight scalper in the Market. More about the idea to copy the most popular Expert Advisors in the market, you can read there: Copy The Best Trading Robots.
#2022.01.11
Now Trading Robot is in to live trading test process...
... and analysis is also underway to find the best trading pairs.
#2022.01.13
I start working on descriptions. Some test pictures are created...
#2022.01.14
Translation in the process...
#2022.01.16
The next product under the brand name "4you Trading Robots" is released!
*Copied is a trading strategy, not code, so the programs will be similar, not identical to the original.
**Due to MQL5.community Terms of Use, the direct name of copied EA's can't be mentioned.