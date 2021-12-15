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✔️ Basket Stage Profit EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45518
Basket Stage Profit EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide
- Magic Numbers to Monitor: Enter the magic numbers of the trades you want the EA to monitor or manage, separated by commas.
- Stage 1 Start Time: The start time for Stage 1, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 02:00:01).
- Stage 1 End Time: The end time for Stage 1, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 09:00:00).
- Stage 1 Profit to Close All: The profit target for Stage 1, in your account’s currency. This target is based on the combined profit/loss of trades already closed during Stage 1, plus open trades still running. When this target is reached, the EA will close all remaining open trades. Example: If your account balance is $1,000 and you want all trades closed when the combined total from closed Stage 1 trades and floating profit/loss equals $50, enter 50 here.
- Stage 2 Start Time: The start time for Stage 2, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 09:00:01).
- Stage 2 End Time: The end time for Stage 2, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 12:00:00).
- Stage 2 Profit to Close All: The profit target for Stage 2, in your account’s currency. This is based only on the profit/loss of open trades during this period. Example: If you want all trades closed when open trades reach $20 profit, enter 20 here.
- Stage 3 Start Time: The start time for Stage 3, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 12:00:01).
- Stage 3 End Time: The end time for Stage 3, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 17:00:00).
- Stage 3 Profit to Close All: The profit target for Stage 3, in your account’s currency, based only on the profit/loss of open trades during this period. This is used as the final chance to close trades at a small profit before Stage 4 closes them regardless of profit or loss. Example: If you want to close all trades at a minimal gain, you might set this to 1.
- Use Stage 4 (Close All): Set to True to activate Stage 4. When enabled, Stage 4 will close all remaining open trades at the specified time, regardless of profit or loss.
- Stage 4 Time: The exact time to close all trades in Stage 4, in HH:MM:SS format (for example, 17:00:01).
✔️ Basket Stage Profit EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45518
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