Orca EA MT4/5 Backtests Set Files

✔️ Orca EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45362



✔️ Orca EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45363





Advice

None of my EAs are miracle products capable of predicting the market. Instead, they are well-coded, reliable expert advisors designed to win more than they lose. They do not use martingale or grid strategies, meaning their results won't always follow a perfectly upward profit curve—there will be ups and downs. Success with these EAs requires patience and discipline. My general recommendation is to test all provided set files in your strategy tester. If you find promising results, consider making a purchase. I regularly optimize all my EAs and release new set files twice a year. Additionally, at the end of each month, I review the performance of all provided set files and update my recommendations based on the symbols that have performed the best over the last 2-3 months. I strongly advise trading only the best-performing set files and limiting your risk to 0.5% or lower per symbol, rather than using all of them at once.





Risk Management Recommendations

If you plan to trade only one of my recommended set files, you can keep the Risk % per trade at the default 3% .

of my recommended set files, you can keep the . If you want to trade 2-3 set files , I suggest lowering the Risk % to 1% .

, I suggest lowering the . If you intend to trade all recommended set files, I strongly suggest setting the Risk % per trade to 0.5% or lower per symbol.

To use this EA, you will need approximately $100–150 per set file or symbol. To trade all recommended set files with a low risk of 0.5% per symbol, you should have around $1000 to maintain properly balanced risk management.





Broker Server Time Adjustment

Please check your broker's server time in MT4/5 by navigating to View >> Market Watch Window. All provided set files are optimized for ICMarkets GMT+3 servers in the summer (GMT+2 in winter). If your broker operates on a different GMT, you must adjust the trading hours in the set files accordingly. For example, if your broker’s server time is GMT+0 in the summer, you need to shift all trading hours back by 3 hours.

Example: If the set file has the following hours:

Start Hour: 12

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 22

End Minutes: 50

You need to adjust them to:

Start Hour: 9

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 19

End Minutes: 50







