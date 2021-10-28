Autotrade gold on XAUUSD is a good choice. Trading in metals can be efficient and profitable because price movements in metals (gold, silver) are more understandable and predictable than in currency pairs. Therefore, it is better to create an automatic robot for XAUUSD than for currency pairs. Therefore, analyzing this market, we have created an automatic trading robot "Scalping GOLD M5". This scalper robot analyzes the gold market, determines the direction of the trend at the current moment, uses mathematical formulas to determine resistance / support lines and automatically opens and closes orders at the right time. We recommend using a robot on the M5 timeframe because it is a scalper robot and it trades intraday. This robot has the following settings:

Robot settings:

TrailingStop - trailing stop size. This is the distortion for which the stop loss will be pulled up following the price movement.

StopLoss - stop loss size in points.

Risk - this parameter indicates the trading volume. It is indicated in proportion to the initial trade balance. The larger the trade balance, the more the trade volume of transactions will grow in proportion to the value of this parameter.

Signal_to_enter - in this parameter we specify the threshold for opening new orders. Recommended values ​​are from 40 to 120.

Signal_filter - filter for opening new deals. Recommended values ​​from 7 to 12

Max_Spread - the maximum spread size at which new deals will be opened.

Magic is a magic number. You need to specify a unique number for each robot that trades on the same platform.





You can download and test the robot at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73406