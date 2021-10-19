Bitcoin Trades Back Above $60,000, Eyes New Record Highs

Cryptocurrency traders and investors are cheering the recent bitcoin rally. The leading cryptocurrency is trading back above $60,000, coming close to a new all-time high.

The most recent data related to the crypto market size explains why bitcoin has attracted so many buyers in the latest months. The global crypto market size keeps growing, with more and more people shifting their gaze to crypto assets. In a single month, from May to June 2021, the crypto market added 18 million new users. Because bitcoin is the most popular coin, it is likely that the new funds injected into the crypto space went to it.

.... More info: blog FXOpen







