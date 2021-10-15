AUD/USD and NZD/USD Target Additional Gains

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7320 resistance zone. NZD/USD also climbed higher and it might continue to rise towards the 0.7120 level.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD

· The Aussie Dollar started a steady increase above the 0.7320 hurdle against the US Dollar.

· There was a break above a key declining channel with resistance near 0.7350 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD.

· NZD/USD also gained pace after it broke the 0.6970 resistance.

· There is a key rising channel forming with support near 0.7040 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar found formed a base above the 0.7280 level and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair broke the 0.7300 and 0.7320 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

The pair even broke the 0.7350 and 0.7380 resistance levels. There was a break above a key declining channel with resistance near 0.7350 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD. The pair even cleared the 0.7400 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average..... More info: blog FXOpen















