Forex day trading is a popular trading strategy in which you buy and sell a financial instrument within one day with the intention to profit from small price fluctuations. Day trading is another short-term trading style, but unlike scalping, you usually only enter one trade per day and close it at the end of the day. These traders like to choose a side early in the day, act according to their preconceptions, and then end the day with either a profit or a loss. Day trading is suitable for forex traders who have ample time during the day to analyze, execute and monitor a trade. If you think scalping is too fast, but swing trading is a little slow for your taste, then day trading might be for you. You could become a day forex trader if: • You like to start and end a trade within one day. • You have time to analyze the markets at the beginning of the day and the ability to follow it throughout the day. • You like to know if you win or lose at the end of the day. You may NOT be a day forex trader if: • You like long-term or short-term trading. • You don't have time to analyze the markets and monitor them throughout the day. • You have a day job.